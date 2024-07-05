Five local athletes set to appear in 2024 Paris Olympics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – On July 4 we celebrate America and what better way to do so than by highlighting a few athletes from the Rochester area who in just a few weeks will wear the red white and blue on their sleeves in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Being fitted for my opening and closing ceremony outfit yesterday was very surreal so I’m excited to do all of the traditions around the Olympic games too,” said pole vaulter Brynn King.

“You’ve already quote unquote made it. You’re representing the United States on the biggest stage and that’s something to be proud of,” said rower Meghan Musnicki.

A Naples native, Musnicki gets in the Olympic rowing boat for the fourth time. For King, it’s the first time, pole vaulting in Paris. Pittsford’s Magnus Sheffield will look to pedal for the medal in cycling.

“At this point I feel like anything can happen. I wasn’t even expecting to make the team so let’s go for it,” said King, who set a personal best in the finals of the pole vault trials.

But it’s not just the American flag to look out for. Penfield’s Kevin Penev is on Bulgaria’s gymnastics team. Rush-Henrietta grad Lanae-Tava Thomas punched her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics and will represent Jamaica in the 200 meter race.

“This has been an ambition that I’ve had since the age of four. I’ve always wanted to qualify for the Olympics. It was a dream that I had,” said Penev.

All of these Olympians are in different stages in their careers. But what ties them together is their love and appreciation for the influence Rochester had on them.

“The outpouring of support that I get from people in Naples – my mom still lives there – is incredible,” said Musnicki.

Different sports, some representing different countries. But in the 33rd Olympic Games, it’ll all about the 585.