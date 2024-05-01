Amerks lean on last year’s comeback against Syracuse ahead of game 3

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – The Amerks head into game three of the North Division Semifinals tied with the Syracuse Crunch, 1-1. In this best of five, it’s the not the first time Rochester has had their backs against the wall.

On the brink of elimination in this round last year, they rattled off three straight wins to take the best-of-five series from Syracuse with the final one coming in overtime.

“We talk about last year a lot,” forward Mason Jobst said after practice on Tuesday. “I think it gives us confidence because we’ve been there before. A big part of this group has been through those types of situations and we know how to win.”

Those back to back to back wins propelled Rochester to the North Division Finals, where they swept the Toronto Marlies before falling to Hershey Bears in six games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“A good chunk of our younger guys have been in this environment before,” head coach Seth Appert said.

Game three is Thursday night at 7pm.