Appert after 2nd period: “We will win this game if we keep it three.”

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Amerks head coach Seth Appert didn’t mince words to his team after trailing the Crunch 3-0 in game 4 on Saturday.

“We will win this game if we keep it at three [goals],” Appert said to reporters after the game.

He was right.

Rochester responded with three goals the final frame to force overtime for third consecutive game before winning in the extra period. The win forced a win-or-go home game 5 in Rochester on Friday.

“That was a big emphasis is that when it is time to defend, we got to defend because we have to keep it at three otherwise it’s out of reach,” he said.

Rochester held Syracuse to seventeen shots combined in the 3rd period and overtime.

