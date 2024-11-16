Aquinas football and Pembroke win Sectionals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Aquinas football broke a drought – winning their first Sectionals Championship since 2018.

The Lil’ Irish won 48 to 14 over Rush-Henrietta, whose Cinderella story fell just one win short. But even Aquinas football went through some adversity on their trip to the title.

“We wanted to quit so many times. We never did. Never put our head down,” said senior Derrion Battle. “They always doubted us. But we believe in us.”

There was only one other Sectionals championship on Friday night, with Pembroke rolling by Holley, 52-14 in 8-man.

It’s a three-peat for the Dragons, who have become a heavyweight in their league.

“It’s all I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid,” said senior Caleb Felski.

On Saturday, four more teams will look to bring home a Sectionals chip.