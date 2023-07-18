Bills’ Dalton Kincaid’s Gets Acquainted with Rochester fans

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – This year for the Buffalo Bills their first round pick went to the University of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid will be here for the Bills Training Camp when it gets started in a couple weeks but he decided to come this past Saturday to meet some excited fans and raise money for an organization.

Dalton was at Van Bortel Ford in Rochester for five hours. The Bills Mafia is already so pumped for him to play in Buffalo. He hasn’t played one down yet for the Bills but it didn’t stop people from showing up.

On top of signing tons of autographs, Kincaid showed that he loves to give back to the community. Proceeds of the event were donated to Camp Puzzle Peace.

Camp Puzzle Peace is a camp that gives children with autism and other developmental disorders, opportunities to attend summer camps and other fun events in the Rochester area. Kincaid has worked with organizations similar to Camp Puzzle Peace for a while.

“When I was originally in college we worked with a foundation that worked with kids with autism,” says Dalton, “so for me it’s something near and dear that I’ve been doing for a while.”

Kincaid will be on the field joining the Bills for Training Camp at St. John Fisher in less than 10 days. He has brought a lot of talk with him in just a short while being a Bill. His potential talent he can provide to the team may be unmatched. Kincaid’s passion for being a part of the team’s community will fit great in Upstate, since the Bills Mafia eat, sleeps, and breaths their team.