Bills place Von Miller & Jordan Phillips on Active PUP; other roster moves

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The Bills have placed Linebackers Von Miller and Tyler Matakevich along with Defensive Tackle, Jordan Phillips on the Active physically unable to perform list (PUP).

All can be taken off the list at any time prior to the the final roster cut deadline of August 30. If they’re still on it by then, teams are required to move them to the Inactive PUP. Doing so would force them to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

RB Nyheim Hines has been placed on the Non Football injury list (NFI) following a jet skiing accident. To account for that, Buffalo added RB Darrynton Evans to the training camp roster. Additionally, they brought in TE Jace Sternberger.

All veterans were required to report to Saint John Fisher on Tuesday before opening camp the next day.