ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – One of the Bills’ divisional matchups is set ahead of the 2024 NFL schedule release on Wednesday.

Bills and Dolphins to play on Amazon Prime this year. https://t.co/eNSriLkpAX — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) May 14, 2024

Buffalo will visit the Dolphins in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. It will be the first of two regular season games between the AFC East rivals.

Last year, Buffalo won both head to head games including a pivotal Week 18 one that clinched them the division.