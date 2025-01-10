Bills vs Broncos prediction and preview: Elite offense takes on elite defense

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – The road to the Super Bowl begins at Highmark Stadium as the Bills host the Denver Broncos in a wild card weekend battle. Read more for a full Bills vs Broncos prediction and preview.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Buffalo Bills (13-4) and Denver Broncos (10-7)

Kickoff: 1 pm, Sunday

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Network: CBS

What’s at stake?

It’s win or go home. But as you can see here, Buffalo isn’t letting the pressure get to them.

The Buffalo Bills have made it to the AFC’s divisional round every year since 2020, having won four-straight wild card matchups. Despite that stellar record in the first round, Buffalo is just 1-4 in the divisional and championship rounds in the Sean McDermott era.

Since taking over as the Bills head coach in 2017, McDermott is 3-1 against the Broncos but is 1-2 against Broncos head coach Sean Payton who previously served as the Saints head coach.

This is Denver’s first trip to the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in the 2015- 2016 season.

If Buffalo moves on, they will be at home for next week’s divisional game no matter what.

Elite offense vs elite defense

The Bills have the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL while Denver’s defense allows the third-least amount of points coming in.

Buffalo’s offense ranks ninth in both pass yards per game (227.9) and rush yards per game (131.2) but own the best turnover differential in the NFL at +24 thanks to just eight offensive turnovers which is tied for the lowest in a single-season since 1933.

The Broncos give up just 18.3 points per contest. Their rush defense is also third in the league, allowing just 96.4 yards per contest on the ground. Denver’s pass defense, however, ranks 19th in the NFL. Denver excels at sacking the quarterback, picking up 63 on the season, the most in the NFL.

On top of pressuring the passer, the Broncos also have the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Pat Surtain.

On the flip side, Denver’s offense ranks 10th in the league with 25 points per game while Buffalo’s defense sits 11th with 21.6 given up.

For more on this matchup, check out 10’s Takes here.

Buffalo Bills player to watch: Khalil Shakir

The Bills offense does not have a real number-one wide receiver. That isn’t a slight at Buffalo, it’s just the truth, they didn’t have a single wide receiver cross the 900-yard threshold, let alone the 1,000-yard mark.

The team’s leading receiver is third-year man Khalil Shakir who caught 76 passes out of 100 targets for 821 yards and four touchdowns.

Typically, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain follows a team’s number-one wide receiver, but Shakir is a typical slot receiver and does not line up on the perimeter where Surtain would typically play.

Buffalo will have their full arsenal of receivers-Keon Coleman, Amari Cooper, and Mack Hollins to fill the outside which could leave Shakir with some open middle-of-the-field routes.

Injury report

Only one Bill is questionable for Sunday’s game–return specialist Brandon Codrington who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Codrington did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice and was limited in Thursday and Friday’s practices.

Codrington played in all 17 regular-season games, returning 11 kicks for 306 yards, ranking 25th in the NFL, and 27 punts for 313 yards. Codrington’s 11.6 yards per punt return ranks fifth in the NFL among players with at least 10 returns.

Bills vs Broncos prediction

News10NBC’s sports team predicts Sunday’s game. Both sports anchors pick Buffalo to move on.

Ian Mills: Bills 24, Broncos 20

Mat Mlodzinski: Bills 27, Broncos 17