UTICA, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native and Bishop Kearney standout, Haley Winn scored a pair of goals for the US Women’s team in the preliminary round of the IIHF Championships on Wednesday night, part of their 4-0 win over Switzerland.

Big night for Rochester's own Haley Winn. 🔥



A pair of goals in @usahockey's 4-0 win over Switzerland in the preliminary round of @IIHFHockey Championships. https://t.co/mM7QqtxfnF — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) April 4, 2024

This comes a few days after she had made the team.

They take on Czechia on Friday at 7pm in Utica.