Dalton Kincaid gets first taste of Bills offense in game with trio of catches

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – There weren’t many bright spots for the Bills in their 2nd preseason game this past weekend. One of the few, however, was Dalton Kincaid’s proverbial initiation into the offense.

Kincaid, selected in the 1st round of this year’s draft, caught three passes for a combined 45 yards. He was targeted four times while playing 21 total snaps on offense.

“The first game definitely got some reps, but this last game definitely felt like I, you know, got some good experience,” Kincaid said. “So just valuable experience getting that that time in the preseason. You can’t really emulate those game experiences and those situations that pop up where, you know, Josh is adjusting stuff post snap and just being able to have that communication out on the field and actually have that experience before the regular season.”

The Bills visit the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale on Saturday.