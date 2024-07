ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – About a month and a half after the Las Vegas Aces cut Dyaisha Fair, the Rochester native has a new team.

Fair has signed with the Maccabi Haifa of the Israeli Female Basketball Premier League, according to the team’s Instagram. The league’s season start in the fall.

Fair, an Edison Tech grad, finished her Syracuse career 3rd on the all-time women’s scoring list (behind Cailtlin Clark and Kelsey Plum).