Multiple Section V teams bring home state titles

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – A few Section V spring teams wrapped up the school year in fashion, winning NY State Championships over the weekend. Below are the winners in their respective sports.

McQuaid Boys Lacrosse

Final (OT): 8-7 over Farmingdale (Long Island)

Notable: The Knights captured their first ever Class A. State Championship thanks in part to a Dom Giangreco walk-off goal in overtime. McQuaid ended the season at (20-2).

Victor Girls Lacrosse

Final: 16-8 over West Genesee in the Class B. State Championship game.

Notable: The Blue Devils’ case at a dynasty becomes stronger after their 3rd consecutive NYSPHSAA title.

Fairport Baseball

Final: 3-2 over Roy C Ketcham in the Class AAA State Championship

Notable: Someone had to win the inaugural AAA Title . Veni vidi vici for the Red Raiders: they came, they saw, and they conquered. Jackson Rucker had a 2 RBI triple for Fairport.

⚾️BSB CLASS AAA FINALS⚾️



AND THATS IT! The Fairport Raiders hold on to win the FIRST #nysphsaa Class AAA Championship!! What a game, congratulations to Fairport. pic.twitter.com/ftUy9HfKrB — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) June 8, 2024