Multiple Section V teams bring home state titles
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – A few Section V spring teams wrapped up the school year in fashion, winning NY State Championships over the weekend. Below are the winners in their respective sports.
McQuaid Boys Lacrosse
Final (OT): 8-7 over Farmingdale (Long Island)
Notable: The Knights captured their first ever Class A. State Championship thanks in part to a Dom Giangreco walk-off goal in overtime. McQuaid ended the season at (20-2).
Victor Girls Lacrosse
Final: 16-8 over West Genesee in the Class B. State Championship game.
Notable: The Blue Devils’ case at a dynasty becomes stronger after their 3rd consecutive NYSPHSAA title.
Fairport Baseball
Final: 3-2 over Roy C Ketcham in the Class AAA State Championship
Notable: Someone had to win the inaugural AAA Title . Veni vidi vici for the Red Raiders: they came, they saw, and they conquered. Jackson Rucker had a 2 RBI triple for Fairport.