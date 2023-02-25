Pittsford Sutherland girls basketball survives Mendon in Sectionals rivalry

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Pittsford Sutherland Knights got past the Pittsford Mendon Vikings, 44-38 in the Section V Girls Basketball Class A quarterfinals.

Ellie Bergin had a game-high 19 points in the win.

(1) Pittsford Sutherland will play (12) Our Lady of Mercy on Monday at 7:45 p.m. That game will be played at Victor High.

