Victor, Greece Arcadia/Olympia move on in Class AA Girls Basketball Sectionals

VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Victor Blue Devils used home court advantage to top the visiting Brighton Bruins, 51 to 36.

The win means (8) Victor will play (1) Webster Schroeder on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Class AA quarterfinals.

Also in Class AA, (10) Greece Arcadia/Olympia upset (7) Edison Tech, 56-39, to move on to play (2) Penfield in the quarterfinals.

