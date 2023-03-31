Jim Kelly: “Josh can’t do everything by himself.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly gave his take on the state of the Buffalo Bills while making an appearance in Rochester on Thursday.

“Josh can’t do everything by himself, and I hope they find a way to add a star running back,” said Kelly.

Kelly, who still holds most of the Bills’ passing records, also gave praise to Allen’s stardom, but cautioned the way the Bills use him in the offense.

“When you’ve got a guy as good as Josh Allen, you tend to probably get a little greedy,” said Kelly. “You want to use him more than you probably should, but Ken Dorsey is doing a great job.”

Dorsey was often criticized for a sometimes stagnant Bills offense in his first year as the offensive coordinator.

“And Josh, I just hope that I would get that running game going to take some of the pressure off him,” added Kelly.

Kelly was in town for a charity event.