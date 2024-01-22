Josh Allen doesn’t anticipate off-season surgery on shoulder at the moment

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills QB Josh Allen said that he doesn’t anticipate needing surgery “at the moment” to fix a shoulder injury that had persisted through the season.

Josh Allen says surgery is off the table for his shoulder injury as of right now.#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/ekCyXTyTxf — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 22, 2024

“It just like it kept getting better as the season went on, especially these last four weeks,” said Allen at the Bills’ locker room cleanout on Monday. “Anytime you feel pain in your throwing shoulder or your elbow or your hand, it’s never a good thing. It’s never comforting.”

Allen, who just wrapped up his sixth year under center in Buffalo leading the league in total touchdowns (44) and yards (4.830), appeared on multiple injury team injury reports with a right shoulder injury.

“It can tweak sometimes how you deliver the ball,” he added. “Throughout the season, it’s kind of a mental gymnastic that sometimes you have to take of. ‘Alright, the ball is not coming out the right way. Mechanically it doesn’t feel like me. What can I do to fix this?'”

Allen led the Bills to a fourth consecutive AFC East Division title fueled by five straight wins the finish the season. However, Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs was their third consecutive AFC Divisional Round exit and the second against Kansas City in that span.