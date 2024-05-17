Micah Hyde future plans: another year with Bills or retirement

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Veteran safety Micah Hyde is still unsure of his future plans but did make one thing clear on Thursday.

“It’s Bills or retire[ment],” Hyde said ahead of his upcoming charity softball game on Sunday. “I’m not going anywhere else.”

Hyde, 33, became an unrestricted free agent at the end of last year, his seventh consecutive season in Buffalo and eleventh overall in the NFL.

“Just say the word ‘Micah’ around Buffalo and people smile,” head coach Sean McDermott said at the NFL combine a few months ago. “He has had a huge impact on our organization…I can’t say enough good things about Micah Hyde.”

“I’ve been an open book and [Brandon] Beane and Sean,” said Hyde, who finished his first season in Buffalo with five interceptions, tying a career high that he matched in 2021. “I would never steer them wrong and say I wanna give it a go and come here for two weeks and realize I don’t want to.”

Overall, he played in 104 games with Buffalo between 2017-2024, including the playoffs.