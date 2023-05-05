Rochester Knighthawks: Motivation high for playoff clash with Buffalo Bandits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – When the Rochester Knighthawks face the Buffalo Bandits in the first round of the NLL Playoffs, the pride of Western New York Lacrosse will be at stake.

The 7 p.m. tilt will be the third of the season, with each team beating the other during the regular season. Only this time, the winner moves on, and the loser’s season is over.

The Knighthawks come in after a horrendous loss to the Philadelphia Wings. Despite the final score of 14-11 looking close, Rochester once trailed by nine goals.

“It’s a bit of a reset after that last one,” said head coach Mike Hasen. “Playoffs is a new animal. It’s a new beast. It’s a new situation and I think the situation itself is enough motivation for these guys that they’re going to be ready to play this week.”

This is the first time the Knighthawks have made it to the playoffs since their current franchise took shape in 2019.