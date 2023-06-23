Rochester’s Jalen Pickett taken by Pacers in 2nd round of NBA Draft

BROOKYLN, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native Jalen Pickett was drafted by the Indianna Pacers in the 2nd round (32nd overall) of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Rochester ➡️ NBA



Jalen Pickett has reached the top after being taken 32nd overall by the @Pacers. 🙌



What a night for the former Aquinas standout!@JalenPickett7 | @AQ_Basketball pic.twitter.com/rQBTYKI5Bq — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) June 23, 2023

He becomes the third Rochester native to be drafted since 2017, following in the footsteps of Isaiah Stewart (2020, Detroit Pistons) and Thomas Bryant (2017, Utah Jazz). Anthony Lamb and Jeenathan Williams are latest from the Flower City to enter the league, having been signed as undrafted free agents.

Pickett, a former Aquinas standout, shined on the court with Penn State this past season, taking home All-American honors. Following the Nittany Lions’ loss in NCAA Tournament in April, Pickett declared for the NBA draft.