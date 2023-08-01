Three takeaways from Buffalo Bills Training Camp Day 6

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills continue their march towards the preseason and regular season. The team wrapped up its sixth training camp practice on Tuesday afternoon. Here are three takeaways from the day.

1) Damien Harris fitting in

Most Bills fans probably remember Damien Harris’ game against Buffalo two years back. The desire to strengthen the run game led to them signing the RB in the offseason. Now, BillsMafia is happy to see him on their sideline.

“All I’ve heard since I got here, especially from the fans is, ‘we’re glad you’re running with us instead of against us,'” Harris said after Tuesday’s practice. “I vividly remember every game against the Bills. I don’t know what it was, but I always felt like this organization brought out the best in me as a competitor.”

Harris added that that competitive flame will stay lit longer now that he’s in Buffalo. “This is a great organization,” he mentioned. “I feel welcomed here, I feel like I fit in here.”

2) Damar Hamlin’s comeback continues to amaze

When safety Damar Hamlin ran out in pads on Monday for the first time since collapsing on the field last season, it felt as if the roar could register on the Ritcher scale. Today, he took it up a notch.

Hamlin picked off QB Matt Barkley in team drills on Tuesday and returned it for a touchdown. Once in the end zone, he felt the love from his teammates.

3) Dalton Kincaid’s continues to make plays

1st rounder Dalton Kincaid continues to be a force in team drills, being a go-to target for Josh Allen and the offense. Just a few days ago, Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey mentioned that they have vision for how he’ll be used. On Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane told the Pat MacAfee show that Kincaid and fellow Tight End Dawson Knox will be on the field at the together at times.

How he’s used and in what concepts remains to be seen but so far, he’s capitalizing on almost of the chances he’s gotten in team run throughs.