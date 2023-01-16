19-year-old man shot and killed leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sideic Robinson,19, has been identified by police as the young man who was shot and killed inside the Burger King restaurant on Lyell Avenue.

“Robinson was simply a 19-year-old, leaving work. Productive member of society, and unfortunately at this point he’s dead,” said Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello.

Lit candles, and a couple balloons now sit outside the Lyell Avenue Burger King where Robinson was shot and killed Saturday night.

Alex Diaz eats there often. That night he wasn’t far from the scene, and describes what he saw.

“All I seen was cops flying from every direction, and I knew something had to have happened. So when I heard it was a murder inside a Burger King, like a lot of us were like dumbfounded,” said Diaz.

Rochester Police tell us the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Robinson just finished his shift at the restaurant. That’s when someone walked in, and fired multiple shots. Robinson was shot at least once before he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died. Besides pouring over surveillance video of the shooting, police are begging for the public’s help.

“Somebody just doesn’t walk into a Burger King, shoots somebody, and somebody else not know that their friend, their associate, their family member just went and shot somebody. Somebody knows,” said Bello.

We asked Bello if Robinson was the intended target.

“That’s what we’re trying to develop. It doesn’t appear to be a random act, but at the same time we’re working to try to finalize, and figure out the motive on what led up to this shooting,” said Bello.

Monday morning the restaurant reopened, and some people stopped briefly to see the memorial left in Robinson’s honor.

Diaz added, “You would think it would be a comfortable place you know, but I mean obviously we’re not safe anywhere now, you know and that’s sad.”

Remember, if you have any information regarding this shooting Rochester Police say call 911. You can remain anonymous.