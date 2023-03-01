19 years since deadly arson killed 8-year-old girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday marks 19 years since an 8-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in Rochester.

It happened on Yates Street on Feb. 28, 2004, killing Savannah Streber. The fire was ruled arson, and still no arrests have been made. As News10NBC has previously reported, a family friend was babysitting Savannah and her little sister Alex while their mother was working at a restaurant.

Back in 2019, investigators told us a molotov cocktail was thrown into the house. The babysitter managed to get out safely with her son and Alex before realizing Savannah was still inside. She was later found dead in her mother’s bed. Investigators are still looking into this active cold case file and continue to ask for the public’s help.



“We need new information to come forward,” Rochester Police Department Captain Frank Umbrino said. “We need witnesses that maybe were afraid or apprehensive in coming forward in the past to come forward. There is a lot of advances in technology. DNA technology is great. A lot of times we’ll review cold cases to see if there’s any type of physical evidence that is present that didn’t mean anything 20 years ago but today could be a valuable piece of evidence that could be the final piece that we need to make an arrest in this case.”

The cold case was once featured on NBC’s Dateline. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD investigators.