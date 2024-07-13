‘A tragic loss for all of us’: Police join family, friends in paying respects to Officer Jamieson Ritter

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Friends, family and law enforcement officers paid their respects Saturday to Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter, a Webster native and McQuaid Jesuit graduate killed in the line of duty July 4 in Cleveland.

Prior to the service, Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd spoke about the large contingents of law officers from multiple departments present at the funeral.

“I can’t tell you how it really warms your heart, for the lack of better words, to see that we are a law enforcement family — and unfortunately we have to come together in this tragic situation, but we do come out to support each other, to make sure that those fallen members feel honored.”

Todd said Ritter was with the Cleveland Police for four years, working in the patrol section and actively involved in community engagement.

“He was well loved by all of those he came across,” she said. “The community and Cleveland came out after this tragedy and told stories about him — the lives he had saved, the difference he had made in the community. And it’s a tragic loss for all of us.”

Ritter, 27, was raised in Webster and graduated from McQuaid Jesuit. He served in Syracuse University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps before joining the Cleveland Police Department and Ohio National Guard. He was deployed to Syria for a time before coming back to Ohio and working as a police officer.

Ritter was the son of Jon Ritter, who retired from the Greece Police Department. He was credited with helping saving lives during the Christmas Eve 2012 ambush in West Webster.

Delawnte Hardy is accused of killing Ritter. He has been indicted by a grand jury on several charges relating to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, having weapons while under disability, and more.

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd speaks prior to Officer Jamieson Ritter’s funeral Saturday morning at Browncroft Community Church. (Photo: WHEC)