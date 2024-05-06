After 33 Years, family seeks justice: Judith Guerin’s disappearance leads to homicide investigation

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The unresolved disappearance of Judith Geurin from Sodus Point in 1991 has taken a significant turn, with authorities now treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Judith Geurin vanished over three decades ago, and her daughter, Amy Kusaywa, asserts that Geurin’s boyfriend at the time is to blame for her mother’s death. In a dramatic development, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that forensic evidence recently uncovered in the course of their investigation has prompted them to reclassify Geurin’s case as a homicide. This revelation comes after hunters discovered remains in 2020 on Garner Road near the Chimney Bluffs, which took investigators four years to conclusively identify as belonging to Judith Geurin.

Kusaywa has long harbored suspicions about her mother’s then-boyfriend, citing his abusive behavior and the fact that he profited from selling Geurin’s possessions left in her apartment after her disappearance.

“He profited from selling all of her belongings that were left there, that belonged to her. He moved onto Rochester and committed some crimes there. He ended up serving a fifteen-year prison sentence in Rochester and later when he was released from that prison sentence in 2014, he moved back to the Albany Schenectady area, the capital district where they met,” Kusaywa explained.