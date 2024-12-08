After arrests made in her mother’s cold case, woman continues coat drive tradition in her honor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Saturday Keisha Washington honored her mother’s memory with an annual coat drive. Her mother, Victoria Jobson, was tragically killed in 1992, and distributing coats to those in need is one of Washington’s cherished memories of her.

The case went unsolved for years, but police made an arrest in November. Washington and her cousin remain committed to their mission.

“We’ll continue to do this. Prior to this, we were doing this hoping someone would come forward. We got that answer and now we’re just hoping to warm the streets and keep my mom’s name alive,” Washington said.

Arthur Jason Junior, the accused killer, pleaded not guilty last month. Another man is also in custody for the murder. Police credit new evidence and investigative technology for the arrests.

