After stolen Kia hits police cars, deputies explain what it takes to shut down a highway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you were driving on I-390 North on Thursday night, you may have gotten caught in a big traffic jam caused by a stolen Kia chase.

The chase ended with two men facing charges, accused of crashing into two police cars during rush hour. A lot of work goes into shutting down a whole highway, and it can be a dangerous thing to do. This was a multi-agency response, with Gates and Ogden Police, Rochester Police and New York State troopers.

“At some point we’re yelling, everybody has got to get to the side of the road because there’s another one heading our way, but luckily they ended up getting off at another exit and we did apprehend those individuals later on too,” said Lt. John Watson of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Watson says the suspects tried to run officers off the road. Deputies set up traffic breaks when there were enough cars and lights, and started filtering traffic into one or two lanes. While the highway was shutdown, another chase was headed towards them.

According to Watson, the driver and the passenger both had multiple warrants last night, and were wanted for other crimes. The suspects are charged with reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.

