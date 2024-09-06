Deputies: Pair hit two police cars in stolen Kia, snarl traffic on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two men are facing charges, accused of evading police in a stolen SUV and crashing into two police vehicles during rush hour.

On Thursday, several law enforcement agencies were working together to catch people stealing cars – or driving them. A New York State Police helicopter surveilled by air while deputies, troopers, and Rochester Police manned the roads.

MORE: Stolen vehicle task force now operating in Monroe County

MORE: ‘An aggressive stance’: Successful night for Monroe County’s stolen vehicle task force

They spotted one – a Kia Sorento – near Lyell Avenue and Sherman Street. When the driver didn’t stop, they gave chase.

The pursuit ended in the center lane of Interstate 390 North just before Lexington Avenue with an officer holding the suspects at gunpoint and ordering them out of the Sorento.

WATCH: Police take driver and passenger into custody

Two arrested after stolen car chase

Often, a teenager is behind the wheel. On Thursday, it was two men, ages 53 and 40. One was taken to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries. An officer at the scene told News10NBC he was bit by a K-9.

WATCH: Suspect wheeled on gurney to ambulance

Stolen car suspect taken to hospital after crash

The suspects hit RPD and sheriff’s cars. Some officers received minor injuries, like scrapes.

At one point, a call came over the radio for another stolen car on 390 heading right toward the crash scene. But the driver got off the interstate, and it’s unknown if they were caught.

The crackdown comes two week after Thomas Chase, 92, was killed when his car was hit by a stolen car being pursued by police. The 17-year-old driver, who’s on parole, has been charged with murder.