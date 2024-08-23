Teen driver in deadly stolen car crash was arrested 12 times last year for smash-and-grabs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 92-year-old man, Thomas Chase, was killed in a crash in Brighton Wednesday when a stolen car being chased by police hit his vehicle as he was trying to make a left-hand turn from East Avenue to Elmwood Avenue. The driver of the stolen car is only 17 years old.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean has uncovered more information about the 17-year-old driver. The teen is currently on parole for burglary and was arrested for 12 “smash-and-grab” incidents last year where stolen cars were used to break into businesses.

“Initially after a cursory review of everything yesterday I see no violations of our pursuit policy,” said Chief David Smith of the Rochester Police Department.

“I wonder if the circumstances yesterday are going to at least prompt some kind of review on what you do,” asked Berkeley.

“Yeah, we can always do things better, no doubt. We review everything we do and we always strive to do better. So, of course we will,” Chief Smith responded. “But from what I see from yesterday it was within the guidelines these officers were given.”

Police say the 17-year-old was driving the car that Rochester police and state police chased through the city and into Brighton. Inside the car were an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old. Police say the 19-year-old was part of a gun fight in the city and another stolen car Wednesday afternoon. When he crashed that car, police say he jumped into the car the 17-year-old was driving.

Not only was the 17-year-old arrested 12 times last year for stolen cars and on parole, he was also arrested four weeks ago for a stolen car outside Buffalo. Cheektowaga police charged him and notified parole, but somehow he was out and in a stolen car Wednesday.

