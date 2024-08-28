Teen driver charged with murder in stolen car crash that killed 92-year-old

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A 17-year-old driver has been charged with second-degree murder in the stolen car crash that killed a 92-year-old man in Brighton last week.

Theodice Parks was arraigned at Strong Hospital on Wednesday, still recovering from his injuries from the crash. He’s also charged with reckless endangerment after Rochester Police said he drove the stolen Kia at an officer. He is being held without bail. Two other teens in the car were also charged.

The crash happened at the intersection at East Avenue and Linden Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 22. Rochester Police were chasing the stolen car when it crashed into another car driven by Brighton resident Thomas Chase, killing him. Chase is remembered as a piano player and a volunteer of 30 years at The Friendly Home. He graduated from the Eastman School of Music.

In a statement, RPD said that Parks showed a “depraved indifference to human life” which led to Chase’s death. As News10NBC has reported, Parks was on parole for burglary at the time of the crash. Police say he was arrested for 12 smash-and-grab cases last year where he used stolen cars to break into businesses.

Police were chasing the car as part of an investigation that all started with a report of gunfire. RPD responded to a “gunfight” on Maria Street off Clifford Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a Kia — which had been reported stolen from Irondequoit — with bullet holes in it but no one injured.

According to RPD, when an officer spotted a 19-year-old suspect and he began to run away, a different stolen Kia picked him up. That Kia backed up and nearly hit an officer on Friederich Park before speeding away.

Officers chased the car for eight minutes before it crashed in Brighton. Chase was turning onto East Avenue when the stolen car crashed into him. He died at the scene and the three teens were taken to Strong Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the teen who ran from them as Trevon Simmons. He’s charged with criminal possession of a weapon after RPD said he carried a ghost gun, an illegal self-assembled firearm, that he threw as he was running away. He has posted bail and has been released from custody.

Police identified the other teenage passenger as Theophilus Parks. He was charged with possession of stolen property. After being discharged from the hospital, he was taken to the Monroe County Jail and remains in custody.

RPD says that, as the investigation into the crash continues, the grand jury will likely consider even more charges against the teens.

RELATED: