Rest of AHL Eastern Conference Finals to be shown on MSG; Amerks take on Bears Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fans who don’t have a ticket to Saturday’s sold-out game between Rochester and Hershey will get to see their team on TV.

MSG Networks will carry the game between the Amerks and the Bears at the War Memorial at Blue Cross Arena. The series is tied 1-1.

Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 is at 6:05 p.m. Monday, May 29 in Rochester.

If the series isn’t wrapped up by then, the teams will face off on May 31 in Hershey. If needed, game 6 will be at 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 2 in Rochester and game 7 will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5.

If the Amerks have a successful series, they will head to the Calder Cup playoffs for the first time in over 20 years.