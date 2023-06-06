Air quality alert for Rochester area remains on Tuesday because of Canadian wildfires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An air quality alert for the Rochester region will remain in effect on Tuesday. It’s due to the continued haziness in the sky because of the Canadian wildfires.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued the alert for Western New York, Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and the Adirondacks.

The wildfires are 250 to 300 miles to the north of Rochester, near Quebec, Canada. At least 160 separate fires are burning and many are still out-of-control.

The impact for Rochester really comes down to the wind direction. A northerly wind is directing that smoke toward Western New York and the smoky concentration is not just in the upper atmosphere, but also in the lower layers of the atmosphere.

As a result, the New York State Department of Health is concerned about the higher levels of particulate matter that have been measured today. When pollution levels reach this level NYSDOH recommends that folks consider limiting outdoor activity. People that should be most concerned are older people and the very young – especially if you have any respiratory problems.