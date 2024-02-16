Allegiant Air will offer flights from Rochester to Florida starting Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Allegiant Air starting its non-stop flights from Rochester to Sanford, Florida on Friday.

The flights will leave from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport up to four times a week. You can see the flight schedule and book a flight here.

The flights are part of the airline’s springtime expansion in 23 cities around the country. The announcement from Allegiant comes after Avelo Airlines announced that it will offer a nonstop trip between Rochester and South Carolina’s Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.