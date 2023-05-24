Amerks sell out Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Amerks fans can’t get enough of their team.

Tickets to Saturday’s home game have officially sold out, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Amerks won the first game in their best-of-seven series against the Hershey Bears in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Wednesday for Game 2. MSG Network is carrying the game.

Tickets remain for Game 4 on Monday, May 29. The start time is 6:05 p.m.