Dead dog found in bloody bag. Animal advocate: ‘There needs to be accountability if this dog was harmed by a human being’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police responded to a dead dog found inside a bloody plastic bag on Petrel Street near Fulton Avenue on Saturday.

On Sunday I spoke to the animal advocate whose friend found the bloody bag with the dog inside and she believes this is suspicious.

Suzanne Nugent said, “What makes this suspicious is that it was double bagged and left on a vacant property on the street.”

Nugent has a deep love for animals. She runs an advocacy group called Passion in Action Advocates for Rochester’s Animals. Her group helps rescue animals that have been abused. She says they need someone that will speak up for them and be their voice.

“We get a lot of phone calls from people who are witnessing animal cruelty, animal neglect, animal death.”

Saturday morning she got a call for help from a friend who was on Petrel Street feeding a colony of cats. Her friend noticed a bag sitting on the lawn of a vacant property on Wednesday. When she returned on Saturday, she noticed the bag was still there.

“She thought well I’m just going to go throw it the garbage because it’s been sitting there for a couple of days and she went to pick it up and realized there was something inside. It smelled, it was extremely heavy, so she was not sure if it was a human or an animal.”

Nugent instructed her friend to contact police immediately and waited on the phone with her until police arrived.

It turns out it was an animal.

“She saw what appeared to be a large black or brown dark brown colored dog.”

Nugent says she posted pictures on Facebook because the community needs to know this is happening in the neighborhood.

“There needs to be accountability if this dog was harmed by a human being.”

Nugent says Rochester Animal Services has the dead dog now and the law enforcement unit at the Humane Society at Lollipop Farm will conduct an investigation.

She said this is the second deceased dog found in the area.

Related Story:

Remains of dead dog found on side of road