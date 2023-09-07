Animal hospital in Spencerport announces urgent care program

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — With emergency veterinary care becoming more scarce in the area, an animal hospital in Spencerport announced an urgent care program that’s open to non-clients.

The Erie Canal Animal Hospital announced that an additional veterinarian will be available for urgent cases from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s for pet owners who are unable to wait for the next available regular appointment.

The urgent care program comes as the Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services in Brighton prepares to close its doors because of staffing shortages. It will close no later than Nov. 27. The announcement came after VSES, once Rochester’s only 24/7 veterinary clinic, reduced its hours.

The Erie Canal Animal Hospital said on Facebook that it has worked hard to find and train additional staff to fill the community’s need for urgent veterinary care.

“We ask that you welcome our new doctor(s) and team members when you have the opportunity to meet them. Thank you in advance for helping us to make this new service successful,” said the post.

The Erie Canal Animal Hospital said it’s not currently accepting new clients, which is why this service for non-clients is so important. It will share records the same day as the visit, allowing people to follow up with their regular veterinarian.