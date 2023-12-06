Apple Cinemas opening in Pittsford Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Apple Cinemas will open Friday at 1 p.m. in Pittsford Plaza.

It’s their first location in New York State and one of 11 national locations. You’ll be able to order pub-style food right from your luxury seat — including burgers, wings, wraps and more.

Apple Cinemas will show all major first-run movies and blockbusters. The lobby will even feature a full-service bar with seating.

Don’t worry westsiders — another location is coming to Greece Ridge in spring of 2024