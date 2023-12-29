Arrest made in Rochester fire that killed 8-year-old in 2004

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nearly 20 years after a young girl perished in a house fire, the man who’s believed to have set it is behind bars.

Tim Kuhn was picked up by detectives of the Rochester Police Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies, and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Caribbean Task Force in Florida.

He was picked up Thursday morning at his home around 5:30 a.m. without incident. Kuhn was wanted for arson and murder.

Tim Kuhn (Provided photo)

Savannah Streber was just 8 when someone set fire to a home on Yates Street on Feb. 28, 2004. She didn’t make it out.

Her family has tried to keep Savannah’s case in the public eye, speaking to journalists over the years and even appearing on NBC’s “Dateline.”

Authorities say Kuhn appeared surprised by the arrest and he was taken into custody without incident. He will be extradited to New York.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.