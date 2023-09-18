Arrest of man who allegedly shot and killed Sayyos Rios on his porch

Rochester, N.Y – Rochester Police said they arrested a suspect in the shooting of Sayyos Rios. He is 26-year-old Teodoro Rivera Jr. of Rochester.

Rios was shot and killed on his porch in the City of Rochester in July. Investigators say Rivera drove through the intersection of North Union and Weld Streets back on July 11 in a stolen car and opened fire on a man standing in front of Rios’ house.

Rios was sitting on his porch and was hit in the head by a stray bullet. Police said he was a completely innocent bystander. The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital that night.

A 19-year-old man was also shot, however, he survived.

Rivera is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.