Avelo Airlines will begin flying out of Rochester airport Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avelo Airlines will start flying out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Wednesday.

The airline will fly out of Rochester twice a week to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Avelo’s director of airport operations says Rochester was the perfect location to start operations because of the strong economy.

Avelo Airlines announced its plans to come to Rochester on March 15. Rochester will become only the second location in New York State with Avelo Airlines.