Bail set at $400K for one sister accused of arson that killed 5-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the sisters accused of setting a house fire on Portland Avenue, which killed a 5-year-old boy, had her bail set in court.

Taquida Hendrix, 31, was arraigned on Monday and applied for bail. A judge set the bail at $400,000 with $800,000 bond and $1.2 million partial. Her sister, 21-year-old Tiakalya Hendrix, was already arraigned and didn’t apply for bail.

Investigators say the sisters used a flammable substance to ignite the front porch of the duplex home on July 29. Police say 5-year-old Malakai Stovall and his family had no connection to the sisters and he wasn’t the intended target. However, police say the home was the target.

Assistant Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Sunderland spoke with News10NBC.

“We hope that we can just be there for the family and answer all their questions and really just do our best to get them toward that closure day,” he said.

Both sisters are charged with murder, arson and assault. The sister’s are expected back in court on Sept. 8 and 9.