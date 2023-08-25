Band member paralyzed in Thruway crash holds onto optimism, gratitude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Katy Eberts is grateful.

Grateful for progress. Grateful for her doctors and nurses. Grateful – to be alive.

A month ago, she couldn’t lift her arms. Today, she can move them a little bit.

Five members were involved, including Irondequoit’s Katy Eberts, who is now paralyzed from the breastbone down.

It’s been a little over a month since Katy and her bandmates in The Seven Wonders crashed on their way to a gig in Syracuse.

Katy is the Christine McVie of the group. She sings and plays piano. Her talent is certainly remarkable, and so is her positivity, despite all the trauma she’s endured.

She’s working on her recovery at Unity Hospital in Greece. She uses a wheelchair and is learning how to transfer herself in and out of it.

Katy has some sensation, but can’t command parts of her body to move on their own.

But she’s optimistic – inspired, in part, by her bandmates. They’ve returned to the stage, returned to playing, and Katy said they inspire her.

She said she’s also inspired by how tightknit her circle of family and friends is. She’s been touched by the outpouring of support she’s received, even from strangers.

“I think one of the biggest silver linings is how much my story has helped other people,” she said. “They tell me I inspire them but they inspire me, they keep me going. There are silver linings in traumatic situations.”

News10NBC asked her if she’s learned anything through her ordeal.

“I thought I was going to die in that situation. Somehow my body pulled through,” she said. “It’s unbelievable what the human body can endure.”

While the future is uncertain, Katy says “Never say never.” She’s determined to be one of those success stories that blows your mind.

She also has a request of all of us: to perform random acts of kindness. She says she hopes her story brings people together a little bit more.