ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another store is coming to Eastview Mall in Victor, and this time it’s a big one.

Wilmorite announced Wednesday that bookseller Barnes and Noble will be opening at the mall in the coming months. The more than 8,000 square foot space will be just inside entrance number two, near the sundial. The store will also have a small cafe.

It joins eight other businesses set to open in the mall this year.