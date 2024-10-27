Before you vote early, make sure you know where to go

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some people who headed to the polls for the first day of early voting were turned away.

That’s because they went to the wrong location.

If you’re a registered voter, you likely received a postcard from the Monroe County Board of Elections. It lists your polling place at the top. Underneath, you can see the days and times for early voting.

But the polling place listed is for Election Day only – which is Nov. 5. If you’re going to vote early, don’t go there.

Here’s a full list of where you can cast your ballot ahead of Election day.