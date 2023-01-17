Bills playoff tickets range from less than $200 to more than $900

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ticket prices are through the roof for the Buffalo Bills second-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

On the Ticketmaster website, the lowest price for tickets is $192 with fees as of Tuesday at noon. For the seats closest to the action, prices are over $900 with fees.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday. The last time the Bills faced the Bengals, the game was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Here’s a preview of the game.