What you need to know about the Bills postseason

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are continuing their battle to make it to the Super Bowl. Win Sunday’s win against the Patriots, the Buffalo Bills have clinched the No. 2 seed going into the NFL playoffs and finished the regular season 13-3.

The win came as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover from suffering a cardiac on the field during the previous game at the Bengals. Damar’s recovery will certainly be on the minds of Bills players as they enter the playoffs. Here’s what you know about the Bills’ road to the Super Bowl:

First round

The Bills first playoff game will be against their division rivals, the No. 7 seed Miami Dolphins, at Highmark Stadium. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday and it will air on CBS. The Dolphins narrowly beat the Bills in late September but Bills turned around and beat the Dolphins on December 17.

Second round

If the Bills win against the Dolphins, they’ll face the winner of the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals and No. 6 Baltimore Ravens. The Bills beat the Ravens 23-20 this season and the game against the Bengals was canceled after Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Buffalo is guaranteed to play the second round at Highmark stadium because they have a higher seeding than both teams.

Third round

To win the AFC title, the Bills will face either No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs, No. 4 the Jacksonville Jaguars, or No. 5 the Los Angeles Charges.

The Chiefs has an automatic bye in their first round. Last year during the playoffs, the Bills fell to the Chiefs 36 to 42 in overtime in what sports analysts have called one of the most thrilling football games in NFL history. The Bills took revenge this regular season when they defeated the Chiefs 24 to 20 in October.

If the Bills face the Chiefs, they will play in a neutral location. That’s because the Chiefs and the Bills have played unequal games with the cancelation of the Bills’ game on Jan. 2. The NFL recently modified the rules for home field advantage if a game is canceled.

If the Bills face a different team for the AFC title, they’re guaranteed home field advantage. The Bills’ first game of the season was a win against the LA Charges and they haven’t faced Jaguars this season.

Super Bowl

This year’s Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Cardinals. It’s on February 12 and airs on Fox.

If the Bills make it to the Super Bowl, it will be their first appearance since 1994, when they lost 13-30 to the Dallas Cowboys. The Bills appeared in four Super Bowls in a row, between 1991 to 1994 but haven’t yet come out with a victory.

Here’s the NFL bracket from NBC sports: