Damar Hamlin released from hospital and back in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital and back in the Queen City.

The doctors who care for Hamlin after his collapse during the Bills-Bengals game last week announced the good news Monday afternoon. Damar had been in critical condition since going into cardiac arrest minutes into the first quarter.

Damar is now at Buffalo General, he said on Twitter.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Dr. William Knight, professor in the department of emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said he, along with other medical staff and Bills players, traveled with Damar to the airport Monday to see him off to Buffalo. Doctors will check to make sure the travel did not affect his health, specifically his lungs.

“I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Dr. Knight said.

The Bills honored Damar, and the first responders who provided critical care in the moments after he collapsed on the field, at Sunday’s game in Orchard Park. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

