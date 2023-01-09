Bills Game Sunday: … “A little game can bring people together, massive amounts of people”

ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. – Bills Mafia started tailgating in the parking lot at Highmark Stadium at 8 or 9 a.m. and the energy has not stopped. Crowds streamed in cheering for the Bills and Damar Hamlin.

Everyone person I spoke to said that what happened to Damar was horrible, but it brought the nation together.

“Damar’s prayer brought devotion and faith and your faith can be anything. It can be football if you want it to be. It’s just awesome that little things, a little game can bring people together, massive amounts of people,” said Michael Myers.

For a regular Bills game, the energy at Highmark Stadium is insane, but if you can believe it, that energy was set to the max on Sunday. Many fans said that this game, in particular, is very special.



“We’ve been through so much as a city. From the shooting in May, November, December, we lost lives in December, and for him to happen on Monday night, it brought the city so much closer,” said a Bills fan.



In the face of tragedy, you can see how strong the Buffalo community is. Almost every person tailgating Sunday had Bills gear on, a poster or a flag in the air for Damar Hamlin, you can feel the emotion from Bills fans.



Jan Fuller said, “He was able to bring everyone to a better standard of being human.”



“With Damar waking up and being able to speak and asking who won and saying love you to the guys, there’s gonna be so many emotions running. And then the fact that it’s the last home regular season game, I don’t think anything can top this game out of all the games I’ve been to,” Christina Hill and Renee Kraft said.





