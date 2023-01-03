Damar Hamlin’s charity nets thousands after hit, collapse on field
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Queen City has had a year.
A mass shooting. Epic snowstorms.
The fact that its winning NFL team was competing Monday to clinch the top seed in the AFC provided a very bright spot amid a very trying few months.
But Monday night, during the game against Cincinnati, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a hit. He is in the hospital in critical condition. The Bills say he went into cardiac arrest.
Again, people in Buffalo – and beyond – wondered what they could do to help.
The answer came from Hamlin himself – through an old tweet from 2021 that surfaced again Monday night.
After Hamlin was injured Monday, fans started donating to his charity in droves. It buys toys for children in the community.
Word spread quickly on social media – and within hours, tens of thousands been raised.
That the Bills Mafia has stepped up is no doubt no surprise to Hamlin, who, on Nov. 20 took notice of the Buffalo fan base.
You can help the charity here.