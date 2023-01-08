Damar Hamlin surprises Bills fans with photo from hospital during Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin surprised football players and fans with a photo from his hospital that he tweeted during Buffalo’s contest against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

The picture shows Hamlin in his hospital bed sending love to the team and Bills Mafia, with family members by his side.

Monday night, Hamlin was rushed to the ICU following a cardiac arrest on the field just minutes into Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which has since been canceled.

Hamlin, 24, has been in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday. Late last week, doctors gave encouraging news about his progress, saying he was “neurologically intact” and able to communicate.