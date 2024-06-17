Bills training camp tickets will be given out by lottery; See full schedule

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans must enter a lottery this year to see their favorite players practice for the upcoming season at St. John Fisher University.

You can enter the lottery for free tickets to Bills training camp starting now through this link. The lottery system is different from previous years, when the tickets were available on a first-come first-served basis. Last year, the tickets ran out within minutes.

People can request a maximum of four tickets and you must be 18 years or older to join the lottery. Season ticket holders will have access to a training camp ticket presale on Tuesday, June 25. Information will got out to the emails of season ticket holders in the coming weeks.

Public practices at Bills Training Camp will begin on Wednesday, July 24. Here is the full schedule of public practices for the camp. The Blue & Red practice will take place at Highmark Stadium.

Wednesday, July 24 at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 25 at 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 26 at 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, July 28 at 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 29 at 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30 at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 1 at 9:45 a.m.

Friday, August 2. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Return of Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium.

Sunday, August 4 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, August 7 at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 8 at 9:45 a.m.

There will be a separate season ticket holder presale for the Blue & Red practice. This year will mark the Bills’ 23rd year at Fisher.